Championship news: Coventry City handed EFL boost as rivals begin new manager search

Coventry will be able to play their Sky Bet Championship home game against Preston as scheduled on August 31 after the latest assessment determined the pitch was safe and playable.

The Sky Blues had seen matches with Rotherham, Wigan and Huddersfield at the Coventry Building Society Arena postponed, while the Carabao Cup tie against Bristol City was switched to Burton’s Pirelli Stadium.

Following more work on the playing surface – which hosted 65 rugby sevens matches at the 2022 Commonwealth Games at the end of July – it has now been confirmed Coventry’s home fixtures can resume.

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil. Picture by FRANK REID.

An EFL statement read: “Coventry City’s home fixtures are to resume at the Coventry Building Society (CBS) Arena after an assessment from independent sports turf experts determined that the pitch was safe and playable.

“As a result, the EFL has now given approval for Coventry City’s fixture against Preston North End to take place as scheduled on Wednesday 31 August.

“Today’s decision follows pitch improvement work taking place at the CBS Arena over the last week to give increased stability to existing pitch infrastructure, which should provide for better growth conditions in the future.

“The independent assessment has determined that the pitch has improved considerably thanks to these works and there were no concerns regarding player safety at the time of inspection.

“The EFL continues to review the circumstances around the postponements of the Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic fixtures and will determine an appropriate course of action, in accordance with EFL Regulations, in due course.”

Sunderland complete signing

Sunderland boss Alex Neil says the club will be patient with ‘huge talent’ Jewison Bennette.

The Black Cats have completed the signing of the 18-year-old winger from Club Sport Herediano for an undisclosed fee on Thursday morning. Bennette has signed a four-year deal, with Sunderland holding the option to extend for a further year.

Bennette has six caps for Costa Rica and harbours ambitions of playing in the World Cup this winter.

Neil said the deal was ‘very exciting’ for everyone: “He is a huge talent and an international player. Our model is to unearth the best young talent and try to develop them, so for everyone it is very exciting.

"We need to be patient and allow him time to acclimatise to a new country and learn the language – he is certainly one for the future.”

Stoke City look for new manager

Stoke City have sacked manager Michael O’Neill, with ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche the early favourite for the role.

The Potters have won only one and lost three of their opening five games in the Championship this season, and currently lie 21st in the table.

O’Neill was the first Championship boss to lose his job this season.

And the bookmakers have revealed who are the early favourites.

Dyche is 6/4 with SkyBet, with ex-Newcastle United midfielder Joey Barton 5/2 and current Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder 5/1.

Mark Robins is 7/1 with SkyBet, with Dean Holden 14/1.