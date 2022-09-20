Football League World claim that Hull City are close to sacking the Georgian boss after their form has tailed off in recent games.

The Tigers are 20th in the Championship table having fallen to have fallen to four consecutive defeats.

The report also states that Hull are expected to make an announcement regarding Arveladze sacking within the next 48 hours.

HULL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Shota Arveladze manager of Hull City reacts during the Sky Bet Championship between Hull City and Stoke City at MKM Stadium on September 13, 2022 in Hull, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nigel Roddis/Getty Images)

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager talks boos from own fans

Sunderland are next in action after the international break against Preston North End in the Championship.

Ryan Lowe’s side last played against Sheffield United, losing 2-0 to the Blades at Deepdale.

During the game, Lilywhites fans voiced their annoyance at their manager’s decision to bring off Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez – and could be heard booing the substitution.

Following the game against Sheffield United, Lowe was asked about the booing from Preston fans and admitted he was “disappointed” by it.

Speaking to LancsLive, Lowe said: “Yeah, disappointed. What I will say, is that these fans pay their hard-earned money and they can voice their opinion, rightly so.

“But, what they don’t know is that Alvaro took a knock to his thigh at half-time and was struggling to run towards the end.

“It did (take me by surprise) to be fair, but Alvaro is a 19-year-old kid who has never played Championship football before or any first-team football. He is finding his feet as well and he’d probably tell you that.

“He’s up against a lad in [George] Baldock who has made probably 300 appearances in the Championship. Alvaro was always going to fatigue at some point; I thought he was fantastic in the first half and then died off a bit towards the end.