Championship news: Club close to sacking manager as Preston boss talks fans booing ahead of Sunderland clash
Championship club Hull City are on the verge of sacking manager Shota Arveladze – according to reports.
Football League World claim that Hull City are close to sacking the Georgian boss after their form has tailed off in recent games.
The Tigers are 20th in the Championship table having fallen to have fallen to four consecutive defeats.
The report also states that Hull are expected to make an announcement regarding Arveladze sacking within the next 48 hours.
Preston North End manager talks boos from own fans
Sunderland are next in action after the international break against Preston North End in the Championship.
Ryan Lowe’s side last played against Sheffield United, losing 2-0 to the Blades at Deepdale.
During the game, Lilywhites fans voiced their annoyance at their manager’s decision to bring off Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez – and could be heard booing the substitution.
Following the game against Sheffield United, Lowe was asked about the booing from Preston fans and admitted he was “disappointed” by it.
Speaking to LancsLive, Lowe said: “Yeah, disappointed. What I will say, is that these fans pay their hard-earned money and they can voice their opinion, rightly so.
“But, what they don’t know is that Alvaro took a knock to his thigh at half-time and was struggling to run towards the end.
“It did (take me by surprise) to be fair, but Alvaro is a 19-year-old kid who has never played Championship football before or any first-team football. He is finding his feet as well and he’d probably tell you that.
“He’s up against a lad in [George] Baldock who has made probably 300 appearances in the Championship. Alvaro was always going to fatigue at some point; I thought he was fantastic in the first half and then died off a bit towards the end.
“Fans can voice their opinions whenever they want. I don’t think it was all of them. I think it was a minority, but please be patient with the group because they are working their socks off and trying – especially the ones coming on to the pitch, because they don’t need to hear that.”