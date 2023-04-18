News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Protestors halt World Snooker Championships at The Crucible
19 minutes ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row
26 minutes ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
52 minutes ago Bird flu: Free range eggs return as restrictions ease
1 hour ago Military rehearse King Charles coronation on empty London streets
1 hour ago Energy firms banned from installing forced metres to over 85’s

Championship news: Burnley boss Vincent Kompany admired by Chelsea in Premier League

Chelsea are admirers of Burnley boss Vincent Kompany – according to reports.

By James Copley
Published 18th Apr 2023, 07:19 BST- 1 min read

Chelsea recently sacked Graham Potter as their manager and installed former player and head coach Frank Lampard on a temporary basis until the end of the season. The London club are 11th in the Premier League currently after losing against Brighton & Hove Albion in the league last time out at Stamford Bridge.

Since taking over as Burnley's manager in the summer, Kompany has overseen a radical overhaul of the club’s playing style and has led the Clarerts to an immediate return to the Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And now, The Times have stated that Kompany is on the radar of Chelsea’s American owner Todd Boehly with Tottenham Hotspur also thought to be keen on the 37-year-old Belgian following the sacking of Antonio Conte.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley applauds their support after the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley applauds their support after the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley applauds their support after the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Sunderland have played Burnley twice this season, losing at the Stadium of Light before earning a credible draw away at Turf Moor.

Related topics:ChelseaPremier LeagueBurnleyFrank LampardGraham PotterStamford BridgeBrighton