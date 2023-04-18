Chelsea recently sacked Graham Potter as their manager and installed former player and head coach Frank Lampard on a temporary basis until the end of the season. The London club are 11th in the Premier League currently after losing against Brighton & Hove Albion in the league last time out at Stamford Bridge.

Since taking over as Burnley's manager in the summer, Kompany has overseen a radical overhaul of the club’s playing style and has led the Clarerts to an immediate return to the Premier League.

And now, The Times have stated that Kompany is on the radar of Chelsea’s American owner Todd Boehly with Tottenham Hotspur also thought to be keen on the 37-year-old Belgian following the sacking of Antonio Conte.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley applauds their support after the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Sheffield United at Turf Moor on April 10, 2023 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)