Lowe’s side slipped to a 2-1 defeat to Bristol City at Deepdale with the home side booed off at half-time with plenty of annoyance after the final whistle too.

The North End boss walked straight down the tunnel after the game but some of the comments he received appear to have crossed the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's disheartening because it's not nice,” Lowe told our sister title the Lancashire Evening Post. “I'm a human being and I'm trying my hardest for this football club. There are a few things that have been said that are disgusting. They pay their hard-earned money but I'm not here to be abused, I'm here to try and get the football club to where they're trying to get to and my players are not here to be abused.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Ryan Lowe, Manager of Preston North End celebrates during the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Preston North End at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

"It's not all of them, it's probably a small minority, but booing the lads at half-time, I don't think half-time warranted boos. We were well in the game albeit we gifted them two goals but the lads have to go in and hear that and then come out in the second half, I thought they reacted great.

"They didn't boo at the end as such because they knew they were trying to get back into it but a couple of the shouts that get said on the side, I'm a human being and I don't need to get spoken to like that and my players don't either. I get the frustration, I do, because we haven't won at home and whatnot but we're mid-table and we're a mid-table club trying to push to be better.

"The home form hasn't warranted us to be pushing on. If you look at the positives, we're four points outside the play-offs and we're thinking this is probably the season to jump in but unfortunately at this moment in time, we're not good enough to break into that right now.