The Ewood Park club are currently eighth in the Championship with 65 points from 43 games. Sunderland sit in sixth with 65 points from 44 games. That means Blackburn Rovers have a game in hand over the Black Cats and can secure a play-off place if they win their remaining three games.

However, Blackburn Rovers face-off against league champions Burnley on Tuesday evening with Tomasson revealing that he will be without a couple of key players for the clash at Ewood Park.

"Let's start with the positives, Daniel Ayala played 45 minutes on Sunday, it's a start, he's not ready after two months," Tomasson told local media in Blackburn. "Edun is back from a concussion, he trained with the team on Sunday.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - APRIL 01: Jon Dahl Tomasson the manager of Blackburn Rovers looks on after the Sky Bet Championship between Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers at St Andrews (stadium) on April 01, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"Sam Gallagher is injured, in a position we are stretched. He (Gallagher) will not be ready for tomorrow. We are doing everything to get him ready as quickly as possible. They are working extremely hard.

"We have another injured player, Morton is out for the season, he has a fracture on his foot. He got it in the first half, he played the whole second half, he's incredible, a tough boy. He couldn't walk after, he will have an operation. It's disappointing as it's a position we are stretched.

“He was for sure the best player at the time, and the best player if you look at the training and performance, he’s been excellent for Rovers. You can’t expect more from a young boy where he’s touching the ball a lot, so it’s been a good loan for him and a good loan for Rovers as well.

“Tyler has been more ready during the whole season, more than the other boys. If you look at the way Adam has developed, he understands what it’s about playing football in the last period.