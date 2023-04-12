News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mother turns son over to police after teen stabbed to death
1 hour ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
2 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement
2 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
2 hours ago Dame Deborah James’s cancer journey captured in new documentary
3 hours ago Tory ministers in uproar after major king’s coronation rule change

Championship news: Birmingham City takeover update drops days before Sunderland clash

Birmingham City have dropped a huge takeover update ahead of their clash against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday.

By James Copley
Published 12th Apr 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 11:29 BST

The Championship outfit stated that two letters of intent to purchase have been entered with a potential takeover party on Wednesday morning ahead of their trip to Wearside this weekend.

The statement from Birmingham reads: “The parties involved will now enter a period of exclusive negotiation to agree the final terms of the transactions which will formulate the Definitive Agreements.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The Definitive Agreements are expected to be entered into within two months of the date of the letters of intent, at which time the potential purchaser will also be announced.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: A general view of St. Andrews prior to during the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic at St. Andrews Stadium on August 18, 2012 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: A general view of St. Andrews prior to during the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic at St. Andrews Stadium on August 18, 2012 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 18: A general view of St. Andrews prior to during the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic at St. Andrews Stadium on August 18, 2012 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Ben Hoskins/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“The transactions will be conditional upon the fulfilment of the terms in the Definitive Agreements, including the approval and consent of the English Football League (EFL).”

The Black Cats are four points off the play-off spots with five games to go. Birmingham currently sit 17th.

Related topics:Birmingham CitySunderlandBirminghamStadium of LightEnglish Football League