Sunderland were last in action against Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light, losing 1-0 against the Welsh team. The Black Cats haven't had a midweek game like many Championship clubs.

Birmingham on the other hand played on Saturday against Stoke City and then on Tuesday night against Swansea City with another game against Sunderland pencilled in for Friday.

John Eustace, head coach of Birmingham City, acknowledges the fans.

Regarding the busy fixture list and whether his players were being protected, Eustace told Birmingham Live: “No definitely not, these things happen, we can’t do much about it.

“We have got to go again in 72 hours which is going to be a real tough ask of the group but they will be ready for it and we will see.