Championship news: Birmingham City boss details 'unfair' Sunderland advantage ahead of clash
Birmingham City boss John Eustace has detailed Sunderland’s “unfair” advantage coming into this Friday’s clash in the Championship.
Sunderland were last in action against Cardiff City at the Stadium of Light, losing 1-0 against the Welsh team. The Black Cats haven't had a midweek game like many Championship clubs.
Birmingham on the other hand played on Saturday against Stoke City and then on Tuesday night against Swansea City with another game against Sunderland pencilled in for Friday.
Regarding the busy fixture list and whether his players were being protected, Eustace told Birmingham Live: “No definitely not, these things happen, we can’t do much about it.
“We have got to go again in 72 hours which is going to be a real tough ask of the group but they will be ready for it and we will see.
“But the schedule is definitely wrong in my opinion. Sunderland not playing in the week and they come fresh on Friday. I think it’s a bit unfair.”