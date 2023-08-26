News you can trust since 1873
Championship net spend: Where Sunderland rank compared to Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Leicester City & Ipswich Town - gallery

There has been plenty of ins and outs at Sunderland over the summer

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 26th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

Sunderland have signed seven new players over the summer with less than a week to go before the transfer window shuts.

Trading for Premier League and EFL clubs ceases at 11pm on Friday, September 1 with the Black Cats already securing deals for Jobe Bellingham, Eliezer Mayenda, Jenson Seelt, Luis Semedo, Nectarios Triantis, Bradley Dack and Nathan Bishop.

A host of players left the club at the end of last season with some already finding new clubs while Isaac Lihadji was sold to Qatari club Al-Duhail SC for an undisclosed fee earlier this month.

The fee has yet to be revealed with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman saying of the transfer: “We thoroughly enjoyed having Isaac at Sunderland AFC, but we must be pragmatic in these scenarios and assess the opportunity in any transfer proposals that we receive. After considering all the factors, we believe this represents an incredibly positive deal for the club and it’s a transfer that will also create immediate opportunities for us in the market. Isaac is a great kid, and we wish him well in his new adventure.”

Based on the information available by using figures from Transfermarkt, we’ve ranked every Championship club based on their net spend during this window by taking their transfer expenditure and subtracting it from their transfer income. See where the Black Cats rank below...

Spend: €12.25m. Income: €153.04m. Balance: €140.79m.

1. Southampton

Spend: €34.80m. Income: €92.05m. Balance: €57.25m.

2. Leicester City

Spend: €2.06m. Income: €48.48m. Balance: €46.42m.

3. Watford

Spend: €5.41m. Income: €23.00m. Balance: €17.59m.

4. Bristol City

