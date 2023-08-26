There has been plenty of ins and outs at Sunderland over the summer

Sunderland have signed seven new players over the summer with less than a week to go before the transfer window shuts.

Trading for Premier League and EFL clubs ceases at 11pm on Friday, September 1 with the Black Cats already securing deals for Jobe Bellingham, Eliezer Mayenda, Jenson Seelt, Luis Semedo, Nectarios Triantis, Bradley Dack and Nathan Bishop.

A host of players left the club at the end of last season with some already finding new clubs while Isaac Lihadji was sold to Qatari club Al-Duhail SC for an undisclosed fee earlier this month.

The fee has yet to be revealed with Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman saying of the transfer: “We thoroughly enjoyed having Isaac at Sunderland AFC, but we must be pragmatic in these scenarios and assess the opportunity in any transfer proposals that we receive. After considering all the factors, we believe this represents an incredibly positive deal for the club and it’s a transfer that will also create immediate opportunities for us in the market. Isaac is a great kid, and we wish him well in his new adventure.”

Based on the information available by using figures from Transfermarkt, we’ve ranked every Championship club based on their net spend during this window by taking their transfer expenditure and subtracting it from their transfer income. See where the Black Cats rank below...

1 . Southampton Spend: €12.25m. Income: €153.04m. Balance: €140.79m. Photo Sales

2 . Leicester City Spend: €34.80m. Income: €92.05m. Balance: €57.25m. Photo Sales

3 . Watford Spend: €2.06m. Income: €48.48m. Balance: €46.42m. Photo Sales