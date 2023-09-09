Sunderland had a busy transfer deadline day with a number of new arrivals alongside the departure of Ross Stewart to Championship rivals Southampton

Sunderland sit ninth in the early Championship table having hammered promotion favourites Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light in their final game before the international break.

Tony Mowbray’s side have collected seven points from the first 15 on offer with two wins, one draw and two defeats to start the season. A number of new signings have joined the club with Jobe Bellingham, Eliezer Mayenda, Jenson Seelt, Luis Semedo, Nectarios Triantis, Bradley Dack, Nathan Bishop, Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow and Timothee Pembele all arriving this summer.

There was plenty of business across the Championship this summer, with numerous sides looking to the market to bolster their squads. Using data from Transfermarkt, we have worked out which clubs made the most money from the transfer window by calculating every side’s net spend during the summer. Here’s where the Black Cats rank...

1 . Southampton Summer net spend balance: €154.79m Photo Sales

2 . Leicester City Summer net spend balance: €61.95m Photo Sales

3 . Watford Summer net spend balance: €46.42m Photo Sales