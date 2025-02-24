The Sunderland man was name-dropped as one of the best in the Championship by the Norwich City boss

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor was name-dropped by Norwich City’s manager over the weekend.

The Canaries picked up a 4-2 win against Mark Robins’ Stoke City on Saturday with Josh Sargent on the scoresheet twice, taking his league tally to the season to 11. Sargent has also been recently linked with a transfer move to Championship leaders Leeds United

Sargent has also registered five assists in just 20 Championship appearances during 2024-25 so far. Johannes Hoff Thorup was asked after the Stoke City game whether Sargent was the best striker in the league but instead pointed towards Isidor, who has scored 12 goals with one assist so far this campaign.

Thorup told Pink Un: “It’s so, so difficult to say. We have to have respect for the strikers at the top of the league at the moment, scoring a lot of goals. I saw the Sunderland striker [Wilson Isidor] the other day scoring a goal away against Leeds that is also top quality. There’s many, many good strikers in the league.”

As well as being linked with Sargent, Leeds United are also reportedly tracking Isidor, with several reports stating that the French striker is on the Whites’ shortlist. Sunderland triggered their option to sign Wilson Isidor on a permanent basis in the January transfer window.

Sunderland agreed an initial loan deal with Zenit last summer, and that deal included an agreed fee to make the deal permanent at the end of the campaign. Sunderland would have been obliged to conclude the deal in the event of winning promotion or had the option to do so as a Championship club.

With Isidor in excellent form through the first half of the season and firmly establishing himself as the club’s first-choice striker, the Black Cats instead opted to trigger that option early. It removes the possibility of any clubs attempting to hijack the deal in the summer.

“The change from a loan to a permanent is not always as easy as is made out, it's not just a case of ticking a box,” Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said back in January. “From a club perspective, it's therefore always good to be well organised and ahead of schedule on these types of things.

“Ultimately from the point of the view of the player, he wanted to join and he was motivated to join. So I just think the uncertainty of us not committing to that maybe wouldn't have given him the best foundation for the second half of the season.

“So I saw it as a win-win, the club know where we're at in terms of our longer-term planning and the player who wanted to join, is committed, is really happy about that.And then I think externally our supporters can see that we are committing to this quality of player. It just removes the uncertainty and everyone can be super comfortable moving forward.”