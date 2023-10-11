Championship club nearing ex-England captain appointment after managerial shake-up
Birmingham City are now expected to unveil former England captain Wayne Rooney as the club's new manager.
The Championship outfit recently sacked manager John Eustace with reports stating that Rooney has agreed to a deal to be the new manager, with former Sunderland man John O’Shea and Ashley Cole joining him.
It was confirmed on Saturday night that Rooney had left his position as head coach of MLS outfit DC United leaving him clear to return to England and take the job at Birmingham City.
The Daily Mirror state that the club’s owners, who assumed control at St Andrew’s in July, quickly earmarked Rooney to take the role of Birmingham City's manager.
However, the national publication adds that they did not want to pay compensation to DC United for the 37-year-old and delayed his appointment until he had finished the American outfit.
CEO Garry Cook has explained the decision sack Eustace, who had made a good start to the season, in an open letter to supporters. It read: "There is never a good time to make such a decision. You need to process all of the opinions and reach the best outcome for the future.
"Tom Wagner has been very clear with the ownership’s ambition for Birmingham City. It is to make the Club a beacon for sporting excellence and to proudly be at the centre of Birmingham’s community. There is a plan and every decision we take is with the Club's best interests at heart.
"John had clear ambitions and goals for the season. Unfortunately, following a series of meetings over a number of months, it became clear that there was a misalignment with the leadership of the Club. When this happens, the best thing to do is to part company.
"The timing of the decision allows the incoming manager sufficient time to evaluate the playing staff ahead of the January and summer transfer windows."
The move to bring Rooney in could signal much change at the club with Sunderland midfielder Craig Gardner, who is currently the technical director at the Blues, said to nearing the exit door at his boyhood club.