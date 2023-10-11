News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Championship club nearing ex-England captain appointment after managerial shake-up

Birmingham City are now expected to unveil former England captain Wayne Rooney as the club's new manager.

By James Copley
Published 11th Oct 2023, 10:53 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Birmingham City are now expected to unveil former England captain Wayne Rooney as the club's new manager in the coming days, according to multiple reports.

The Championship outfit recently sacked manager John Eustace with reports stating that Rooney has agreed to a deal to be the new manager, with former Sunderland man John O’Shea and Ashley Cole joining him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was confirmed on Saturday night that Rooney had left his position as head coach of MLS outfit DC United leaving him clear to return to England and take the job at Birmingham City.

The Daily Mirror state that the club’s owners, who assumed control at St Andrew’s in July, quickly earmarked Rooney to take the role of Birmingham City's manager.

Most Popular

However, the national publication adds that they did not want to pay compensation to DC United for the 37-year-old and delayed his appointment until he had finished the American outfit.

CEO Garry Cook has explained the decision sack Eustace, who had made a good start to the season, in an open letter to supporters. It read: "There is never a good time to make such a decision. You need to process all of the opinions and reach the best outcome for the future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Tom Wagner has been very clear with the ownership’s ambition for Birmingham City. It is to make the Club a beacon for sporting excellence and to proudly be at the centre of Birmingham’s community. There is a plan and every decision we take is with the Club's best interests at heart.

"John had clear ambitions and goals for the season. Unfortunately, following a series of meetings over a number of months, it became clear that there was a misalignment with the leadership of the Club. When this happens, the best thing to do is to part company.

"The timing of the decision allows the incoming manager sufficient time to evaluate the playing staff ahead of the January and summer transfer windows."

The move to bring Rooney in could signal much change at the club with Sunderland midfielder Craig Gardner, who is currently the technical director at the Blues, said to nearing the exit door at his boyhood club.

Related topics:Wayne RooneyBirmingham CityJohn EustaceThe ChampionshipGarry CookHead coachSupportersSunderlandEnglandCommunityBlues