Championship club interested in Sunderland striker Josh Maja - reports

Championship side Bristol City are keeping tabs on Sunderland striker Josh Maja, according to reports.

The 19-year-old forward scored his 11th goal of the season against Wycombe on Saturday, but will see his current contract expire at the end of the season.

Sunderland striker Josh Maja.

After the game, Black Cats boss Jack Ross said he was confident the club's top scorer would sign a new deal, expressing the striker is 'enjoying his football.'

Even so, Ross also admitted he was slightly concerned by the striker's diminishing contract.

And according to BristolLive, Bristol City are considering a move for Maja, who became the first teenager to reach double figures in the top four divisions in England this season.

They claim the Robins, who sit 13th in the Championship, had a scout watching the game at the Stadium of Light yesterday.

Asked if there were any updates on Maja's contract situation after the Wycombe game, Ross said: "No, not at the moment."

"As a manager, and I think the owners know this, that I am invested in trying to progress the club as a whole.

"Ultimately as a manager you have to be concerned with the very short term, that is the nature of the job.

“I can’t say it with certainty that he will be at Sunderland for the foreseeable future, but I think he will."