Sunderland's Championship rivals, Rotherham United have appointed Leam Richardson as their new head coach.

The Millers recently sacked manager Matt Taylor with the club 22nd in the Championship at the time of his dismissal. Taylor's final match was their 5-0 defeat at Watford, which left the Millers four points from safety.

However, Rotherham United have now moved to appoint former Wigan Athletic boss Richardson to replace Taylor at the New York Stadium.

Richardson has signed a deal until the summer of 2026 at Rotherham United and has been described by the club as The Millers' "first modern-day’ head coach."

A club statement read" Rotherham United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Leam Richardson as the club’s new Head Coach.

"Following a long and meticulous interview process which has seen a number of high-calibre candidates considered, it was agreed by the Board that Leam’s credentials and vision for the project were most closely aligned with our own and he arrives at AESSEAL New York Stadium as part of a restructuring of the football setup at the club.

"Richardson signs a deal until the summer of 2026 at AESSEAL New York Stadium as the club’s first ‘modern-day’ Head Coach and arrives with experience in the second tier with Wigan Athletic, with whom who he gained promotion to the level as they finished as champions of Sky Bet League One in the 2021/22 campaign and earned the honour of the EFL League One Manager of the Season."