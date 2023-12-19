Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has been punished by the Football Association.

Hull City head coach Liam Rosenior has been handed one-match touchline after the Tigers' 2-0 defeat at QPR last Saturday.

The Tigers boss has picked up the ban for comments he made in the tunnel after his side's defeat in the Championship last weekend and has also been fined £2,500. Rosenior was unhappy with the performance of referee James Bell, to whom he voiced concerns after the game.

"Hull City's Liam Rosenior has been given a one-match touchline suspension and £2,500 fine for misconduct at their EFL Championship game against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday 9 December," an FA spokesperson said in a statement on Monday evening.

"The manager admitted that he used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official in or around the changing rooms after the final whistle, and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing."