A look at the biggest home crowds of the 2023/24 Championship season so far.

Sunderland may have lost their last two fixtures in the Championship but they are still very much in contention to secure a place in the play-offs at the end of the season.

The Black Cats are currently tenth in the table, sandwiched between Middlesbrough and Watford as they all sit on 40 points each. However, they are still within touching distance of a chance at promotion, as just three points separate them and sixth-placed Coventry.

This exciting 2023/24 season has already brought in huge crowds so far, but where do Sunderland's faithful rank overall? Using data collected by Transfermarkt, we've listed all the Championship clubs in order of their average home attendances. Take a look at where Michael Beale's side rank in the table below.