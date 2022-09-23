News you can trust since 1873
This is how Sunderland’s staggering attendances this season compare with their Championship rivals (Picture by Frank Reid)

Championship attendance table: How Sunderland’s staggering following compares with Sheffield United, West Brom & Co

Sunderland make their long awaited return to the Stadium of Light next weekend.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 1:00 pm

No matches were played at the Stadium of Light throughout November, with Sunderland’s last home game coming at the end of August - a 3-0 win over Rotherham United in Tony Mowbray’s first game in charge of the Black Cats.

The Black Cats haven’t struggled on the road recently, however, it will be a welcome boost to see them back in-front of their own fans when Preston North End make the trip to Wearside.

Buoyed by the backing of their own supporters, Mowrbay’s men will be hoping to get October off to the perfect start.

Here, using data courtesy of Football Web Pages, we take a look at the attendances of every Championship club so far this season to see where Sunderland rank alongside their rivals.

Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there:

1. 24) Luton Town

The average attendance at Kenilworth Road this season stands at: 9,802

Photo: Catherine Ivill

2. 23) Rotherham United

The average attendance at the AESSEAL New York Stadium this season stands at: 10,091

Photo: Malcolm Couzens

3. 22) Blackpool

The average attendance at Bloomfield Road this season stands at: 11,634

Photo: Lewis Storey

4. 21) Wigan Athletic

The average attendance at the DW Stadium this season stands at: 12,079

Photo: Jan Kruger

Sheffield UnitedSunderlandStadium of LightRotherham UnitedPreston North End
