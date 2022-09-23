Championship attendance table: How Sunderland’s staggering following compares with Sheffield United, West Brom & Co
Sunderland make their long awaited return to the Stadium of Light next weekend.
No matches were played at the Stadium of Light throughout November, with Sunderland’s last home game coming at the end of August - a 3-0 win over Rotherham United in Tony Mowbray’s first game in charge of the Black Cats.
The Black Cats haven’t struggled on the road recently, however, it will be a welcome boost to see them back in-front of their own fans when Preston North End make the trip to Wearside.
Buoyed by the backing of their own supporters, Mowrbay’s men will be hoping to get October off to the perfect start.
Here, using data courtesy of Football Web Pages, we take a look at the attendances of every Championship club so far this season to see where Sunderland rank alongside their rivals.
Do any of these figures shock you? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there: