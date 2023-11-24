A look at this season's average Championship attendances so far and where Sunderland rank.

Sunderland are looking to take another crack at promotion from the Championship after falling shy of the mark last season. The Black Cats made it to the play-offs but were thwarted by Luton Town, who went on to go all the way and reach the Premier League for the first time.

Sunderland are currently sixth in the Championship table on 26 points but there is still a long way to go until the end of the campaign.

Whatever their fate next year, the club's fierce fans will have followed them through the thick and thin. There is no questioning the level of support Sunderland have, but how do their stadium turnouts compare to the rest of the league?