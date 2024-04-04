Sunderland are back in action this weekend when Bristol City travel to the North East - but how do their attendances compare to those of their Championship rivals?

The Black Cats have seen their season slip away amid managerial madness, but they are pushing for a top-half finish heading into Monday and their last seven games. In the meantime, with the help of FootballWebPages, we have rounded up the latest Championship attendance table to see how Sunderland compare to the rest of the second tier. Take a look below.