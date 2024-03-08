Sunderland 's season may have dropped off quickly over recent weeks, but fans continue to pack out the Stadium of Light . The Black Cats have one of the most hardy fanbases in the country, with passion running deep through the veins of those from the Wearside area.

Despite some tough times over recent years, Sunderland have managed to fill the Stadium of Light for the most part over the last two seasons, and their average attendances beat many of the Premier League teams. Here we have put together an average home attendance table across both the Championship and Premier League.