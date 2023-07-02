Bordeaux owner Gerard Lopez has admitted that ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja has transfer "opportunities elsewhere" during the summer window.

It was recently confirmed that the club would remain in Ligue 2 in somewhat controversial circumstances with Maja's contract due to expire at the end of the season amid interest from Scottish club Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the media in France, Lopez provided an update on the transfer status of Maja. He said: "We had discussions with Josh Maja, he was important for the season and we like him a lot. He has opportunities elsewhere, it's not over for us but it's more complicated."

Maja, who left Sunderland for a reported £3.5million transfer package, has spent time on loan at Fulham in the Premier League and Stoke City in the Championship in recent years and saw a move to Birmingham City collapse a couple of windows ago.