Celtic ‘monitoring’ ex-Sunderland striker as Middlesbrough have bid rejected for Matthew Hoppe alternative

Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged today from the Stadium of Light and beyond:

Celtic ‘monitor’ Robins striker

Celtic are continuing to monitor the progress of Antoine Semenyo ahead of a potential move for the Bristol City striker.

Semenyo scored eight goals and grabbed 12 assists for the Robins last season but was absent from the squad that faced Hull City last weekend through injury.

Boss Nigel Pearson revealed that the striker won’t be back in-action until September, ruling him out of the clash against his former side Sunderland on Saturday.

During his time on Wearside, Semenyo played seven times for the Black Cats, but failed to net in any of those appearances.

He completed 90 minutes just once in a Sunderland shirt during his half-a-season stay.

Celtic are reportedly interested in signing Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Semenyo’s current injury may dissuade Celtic from making a move for him this window however, despite the 22-year-old being a long-term target for the Scottish champions.

Boro have striker bid rejected

Reports from Europe suggest that Middlesbrough have had a £8million bid for FC Groningen striker Jorgen Strand Larsen rejected by the Dutch club.

Despite adding Marcus Forss to their ranks, Chris Wilder is in the market for more forward additions this summer.

Boro have also been linked with a move to Sunderland target Matthew Hoppe this summer.

Cardiff City to sign trialist

According to Wales Online, Cardiff City are ‘poised’ to sign midfielder Cameron Antwi following a successful trial with the club.

Antwi was part of Neil Critchley’s Blackpool squad at the start of last season and played 70 minutes in Blackpool’s Carabao Cup defeat to Sunderland at the end of August.

However, the 20-year-old was soon shipped out to Vanarama National League North side AFC Telford United on-loan.

Anttwi returned to Bloomfield Road in January but failed to make a single appearance for the Tangerines and was released at the start of summer.