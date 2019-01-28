Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers on Sunderland interest in Lewis Morgan and where the winger could end up

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has confirmed Sunderland are in talks over a move for winger Lewis Morgan - but says other clubs are keen on him too.

Morgan has emerged as a target for the Black Cats as they look to add some attacking quality to their League One squad.

Morgan played under Jack Ross at St Mirren.

The 22-year-old worked with Sunderland boss Jack Ross at St Mirren, where he was eventually sold to Celtic before being loaned back to the Buddies.

Ross has a good relationship with the player, and with Celts boss Rodgers, and has made his move after learning Morgan was available on loan until the end of the season.

Aberdeen have also held talks with the player, and Rodgers said it is now up to Morgan to decide where he wants to play - with Sunderland strong favourites to land the Scottish international.

"There's an interest from Sunderland and from Jack and there's one or two other clubs interested," said Rodgers.

"We believe that getting him regular game time is absolutely important and hopefully that move will take place for him.

"It's about finding a club, but finding the right club that will give him the game time.

"It's up to the player. We can advise but the end decision is up to the player. He's in his early twenties, he's man enough now and all you can do is present the options, then it's up to him where he wants to play."