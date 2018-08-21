Celtic ace Ryan Christie is on Jack Ross radar but Sunderland face competition from Aberdeen

Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie is on Sunderland’s radar but the Black Cats face competition from Aberdeen to land him on loan.

Adding another striker remains a priority for Jack Ross before the August 31 deadline but the Black Cats are understood to have enquired about 23-year-old Christie’s availability.

Scotland international Christie, out of contract next summer and unlikely to be offered new terms, is understood to be available on loan.

With the window for permanent additions now closed, reports north of the border claim Sunderland are keen on an initial loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer in January.

Celtic splashed out £500,000 on the winger and are keen to recoup a similar amount should they sell.

Christie, capped twice by Scotland, has spent the past 18-months on loan at Aberdeen, where he received rave reviews for his performances, and the Dons want to bring him back.

Adding a striker remains the priority for Ross, though the imminent return of Charlie Wyke will help ease the burden on in form 19-year-old Josh Maja.

Away from the striker situation, Ross has previously admitted that if everybody was fit then he would be happy with his other options.

But he didn’t completely rule out delving into the loan market before the month is out for another wide player.

Speaking after the Scunthorpe win, Ross told the Echo: “It is a difficult thing for us because if you look at our squad if we had everybody fit, then I would probably say yes [I’m happy with my options].

“I include players like Aiden [McGeady] and Duncan [Watmore] in that, in wide areas you could argue we could do with maybe another one in an attacking sense.

“But when those two are fit, then no. It is a real balancing act at the moment. I am loathe to have my squad too big, it dilutes what you are trying to do.

“Again, it is being content with what I have got and make sure we get the best out of them and then when we get these players back we will be even stronger.”

One player who won’t be joining Sunderland is Kacper Przybylko.

The former Kaiserslauten striker didn’t do enough to earn a permanent deal and has since joined German club FC Magdeburg on trial.