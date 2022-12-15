Edwards made 56 appearances for the Black Cats between 2007 and 2009 and helped the club back to the Premier League under Keane after signing from Luton Town

“It takes a lot of courage,” Edwards said to Planet Football. “You’ve got to have a seriously hard skin when you want to play for Roy Keane because he’s not a bull******. You either play with your heart on your sleeve or you don’t play at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edwards also re-told the story regarding Martin Fulop and Anthony Stokes and how they were left behind by Keane on one away trip after turning up late.

SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 09: Carlos Edwards of Sunderland celebrates with Grant Leadbitter after scoring their first goal during the Coca-Cola Championship match between Southampton and Sunderland at St Marys Stadium on April 9, 2007 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

“We were playing Barnsley away and he left a couple of guys – Marton Fulop and Anthony Stokes – behind because they were late for the team bus. They were two minutes away, so they phoned the captain to ask about getting the bus to wait, but he told the driver to drive off and leave them.

"He phoned up the academy to replace them with two under-18s players.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his time at Sunderland, Edwards added: “That was the best time of my whole career in terms of being part of that team that got promoted to the Premier League and then fulfilling my dream of actually playing there.