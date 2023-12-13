Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has revealed that ex-Sunderland striker Josh Maja could be out for up to four months through injury.

Ballard's first-half tackle on Maja meant the Baggies striker was forced off with an ankle injury in the first half, just weeks after returning from a similar issue. Sunderland went on to win the game 2-1 at the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Sports pundit Kevin Phillips called the challenge 'reckless,' with Ballard receiving a yellow card for the tackle and now, West Brom's boss has confirmed that Maja now faces an extended spell on the sidelines with significant damage.

"In the tackle against Sunderland, they injured all the ligaments in his ankle, it depends and the doctors still need to ask for a second opinion to see if there is any ligament to fix without surgery." Corberán said. "Normally he will need surgery and be out of the team for the next four months. It's the worst news we can give."

When asked about the incident Ballard, who missed four months with a foot injury last season, said: “At the time I just remember trying to win the ball and obviously it's not nice when a player goes down injured. I had the same last year in the third game of the season where I broke my foot. It's really not a nice situation.