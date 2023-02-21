Carl Winchester discusses 'togetherness' at Sunderland during 2021-22 season

Winchester joined the League One club on loan in the summer having helped the Black Cats to promotion under Alex Neil last campaign. The Shrews are currently eighth in the third tier and knocking on the door of a play-off spot under the stewardship of former Sunderland man Steve Cotterill

“At Sunderland as well we had a real togetherness in the group, everyone was really good with each other on and off the pitch and it is the exact same here,” Winchester said to the Shropshire Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you go on the pitch you want to know that if you do something your mate has your back. I feel at Sunderland we had that and here we definitely do as well. It is that coming together on and off the pitch which is vital.”