Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There has been a fresh twist in the Roko Simic transfer saga amid interest from Sunderland

Cardiff City are said to be “closing in” on a deal to sign Sunderland target Roko Simic.

The Black Cats are thought to have held talks with Simic during the summer transfer window with Kristjaan Speakman’s interest in the player following Jack Clarke’s departure very much genuine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

20-year-old Roko Simic was rumoured to be in Sunderland for a medical when the news broke last week That, however, was not true, though the Black Cats reported interest in the Croatian forward was genuine and talks had taken place. Simic didn’t feature at all in Tuesday night’s Champions League qualifier game between Red Bull Salzburg and Dynamo Kyiv.

However, fresh reports in Wales have stated that Simic is bound for Sunderland’s rivals in the Championship Cardiff City. Wales Online reporter Glen Williams states: “Cardiff are closing in on the signing of Roko Simic from RB Salzburg. However, my understanding is that he is set to join KV Kortrijk on loan. Club feel he can solve striker issue and be their main CF, but ideally needs another year of top-flight football.”