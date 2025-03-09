Sunderland beat Cardiff City after a late goal from Chris Mepham at the Stadium of Light

Cardiff City boss Omer Riza said his players deserved a point at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon and rued the defensive lapse that saw Chris Mepham score a late winner for Sunderland.

The Black Cats dominated the early stages of the game and took the lead through Eliezer Mayenda, but the visitors worked their way back into the contest and equalised through Isaak Davies. The Bluebirds almost took the lead when Anthony Patterson pushed Yousef Salech's shot onto the inside of the post, but a short free-kick routine saw Wilson Isidor cross for Mepham to score the winner.

Riza said he was pleased with many aspects of his team's performance.

"I'm disappointed we're not leaving with a point, I thought we did enough [to get one]," he said.

"We switched off at a key moment, lost focus and lost 2-1 because of a free kick that was cheap. That's frustrating and disappointing. We got back into the game at 1-1 and then the goalkeeper makes a good save from Yousef so it's disappointing.

"We showed good character, the first goal we concede is uncharacteristic of us from restarts. We showed good character to get back into it, there were moments in the game where I thought we were on top. We're playing against a young Sunderland side whose performances have been good all season. To come here and play the way we did in certain moments was pleasing, but when you undo it all with one moment of switching off.. you'll get punished and that's disappointing."

Cardiff City boss reflects on Sunderland's late winner

The result means that Cardiff City are now four points clear of the Championship relegation zone. Riza says his side are showing enough to demonstrate they can beat the drop but have to be more ruthless.

"In the second half Sunderland pushed two up front and got in between our centre halves, and that opened up a bit of space," Riza said.

"So we decided to get an extra body in the backline to shore things up a little bit and that was fine, didn't cause us any real issues. I'd like us to be able to when we win the ball back in those moments keep the ball a bit better rather than turning it over. We had some players who were maybe getting a bit tired so we made changes to get players on who could make an impact. It wasn't anything in-game that undid us, it was a free kick and those moments are key. It's really frustrating to concede like that.

"We can be quite potent with the players we've got, but we know we have to pick up points. We should have picked up a point at Burnley and here again. So we're happy to a certain extent with parts of the game, but we know that points are king at this stage of this season."