Defender Dennis Cirkin scored the only goal of the game after converting the rebound from Alex Pritchard’s low free-kick, which was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

After dominating possession for most of the match, Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half but managed to see out the win.

The result moves the Black Cats within four points of the play-off places with five games remaining.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.