News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
3 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
4 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
6 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
6 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis
Live

Cardiff City 0 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Dennis Cirkin goal gives Cats win the Cardiff City Stadium

Sunderland claimed a 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 09:16 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 18:47 BST

Defender Dennis Cirkin scored the only goal of the game after converting the rebound from Alex Pritchard’s low free-kick, which was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.

After dominating possession for most of the match, Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half but managed to see out the win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The result moves the Black Cats within four points of the play-off places with five games remaining.

Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
Most Popular

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Cardiff City 0 Sunderland 1 (Cirkin, 60)

Show new updates

Reaction from Mowbray

Reaction from the Cardiff City Stadium

FULL-TIME: CARDIFF 0 SUNDERLAND 1

90+3’ Amad offside

Amad is offside after Michut tried to send him through on goal.

FOUR minutes added time

88’ Cardiff penalty appeal

The home fans are calling for handball after Hume and Gooch dispossessed Kaba in the Sunderland box.

Nothing given.

84’ Neil booked

Neil is booked for kicking the ball away.

81’ Rinomhota booked

Gelhardt immediately sees an effort blocked by Kipre inside the Cardiff box.

Rinomhota is then booked for a foul on Amad on the edge of the hosts’ penalty area.

Amad’s low free-kick was comfortable for Allsop to save.

80’ Gelhardt on for Sunderland

ON: Gelhardt

OFF: Pritchard

79’ Final Cardiff change

ON: Davies

OFF: Romeo

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Cardiff CityBlack Cats