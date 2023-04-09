Cardiff City 0 Sunderland 1: Highlights as Dennis Cirkin goal gives Cats win the Cardiff City Stadium
Sunderland claimed a 1-0 win over Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium.
Defender Dennis Cirkin scored the only goal of the game after converting the rebound from Alex Pritchard’s low free-kick, which was tipped onto the post by goalkeeper Ryan Allsop.
After dominating possession for most of the match, Sunderland then came under pressure in the second half but managed to see out the win.
The result moves the Black Cats within four points of the play-off places with five games remaining.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Cardiff City 0 Sunderland 1 (Cirkin, 60)
The home fans are calling for handball after Hume and Gooch dispossessed Kaba in the Sunderland box.
Nothing given.
Gelhardt immediately sees an effort blocked by Kipre inside the Cardiff box.
Rinomhota is then booked for a foul on Amad on the edge of the hosts’ penalty area.
Amad’s low free-kick was comfortable for Allsop to save.