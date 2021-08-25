That’s after wins against Port Vale in the first round and Blackpool in the second round.

The majority of Premier League clubs entered the cup in second round of the competition.

But in the third round, top-flight teams who have European commitments will also enter the Carabao Cup in the third round adding extra interest for smaller clubs still in the hat for the next round.

Carabao Cup ball

Here, though, we take you through everything you need to know regarding tonight’s third round draw:

When is the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The draw for the Carabao Cup third round will be made after Arsenal's clash with West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns in the second round on Wednesday evening.

How can I watch the Carabao Cup third round draw?

The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports on Wednesday, 25 August.

Sky are also showing West Brom’s clash with Arsenal in the competition on the same night.

Viewers in the UK and Ireland will be able to watch proceedings on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

When will Carabao Cup third round ties take place?

The third round of the Carabao Cup will take place on the week commencing 20 September.

Could Sunderland face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup third round?

Newcastle United face Burnley in the second round at St James’ Park this evening.

If the Magpies win that game then they could possibly face Sunderland in the next round as the draw for the Carabao Cup third round is open.

That means rival teams will not be kept apart.

Who are Sunderland’s other possible opponents in the Carabao Cup third round?

Sunderland could face the following teams who have progressed to the Carabao Cup third round:

AFC Wimbledon, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton, Cheltenham, Everton, Fulham, Leeds, Millwall, Norwich, Oldham, Preston, QPR, Rochdale, Sheffield United, Stoke, Sunderland, Swansea, Watford, Wigan, Wolves, Wycombe.

Sunderland could also draw any of the following teams playing Wednesday night depending on the winner of those ties:

Newcastle United or Burnley, Newport County or Southampton, West Brom or Arsenal.

