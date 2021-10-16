It comes after Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola campaigned for clubs to be granted the option of making five subs in a game – a rule which was implemented for the semi-finals and final of last year’s competition during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In this season’s competition, clubs have only been allowed to make three substitutes in normal time.

Yet following a proposal from 14 of the 16 clubs still in the tournament, the EFL has confirmed teams will now be able to name nine substitutes and use five of them.

Clubs will have three opportunities during open play to make substitutions (not including half-time).

Concussion substitutes are not included in the new rules and can be made at any time.

Sunderland will face QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Tuesday, October 26.

Lee Johnson’s side have beaten Port Vale, Blackpool and Wigan, all away from home, to reach the last 16 stage.

The Black Cats have used all three of their available substitutes in all three matches so far.

Sunderland’s trip to QPR will come three days after a home game at Charlton and before a trip to Rotherham United the following weekend.

The full fourth-round draw is as follows:

Chelsea v Southampton

Arsenal v Leeds

Stoke v Brentford

West Ham v Manchester City

Leicester v Brighton

Burnley v Tottenham

QPR v Sunderland

Preston v Liverpool

