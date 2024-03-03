With the club in a state financially and Madrox trying to balance the books after their leveraged buy-out of Sunderland (which meant parachute payments were promised to previous owner Ellis Short), several young stars were sold by the group.
Here, we take a look at what happened to the high-profile Academy of Light graduates who departed under Madrox’s watch:
1. Logan Pye
Logan Pye departed Sunderland for Manchester United under Madrox. The 20-year-old defender was part of the Red Devils 2022 FA Youth Cup-winning squad and featured largely for our Under-18s during his time at the club. Pye has now joined Burnley on a permanent deal. Photo: Tom Purslow
2. Bali Mumba
Bali Mumba joined Norwich City from Sunderland before going to play for Plymouth Argyle. The midfielder/defender is now back in the Championship after winning promotion with the club from League One last season. The 22-year-old also has a Championship promotion on his CV with the Canaries. Photo: Matt McNulty
3. Sam Greenwood
Sam Greenwood left Sunderland to join Arsenal before moving on to Leeds United. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Middlesbrough and scored against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light earlier this season. Photo: George Wood
4. James McConnell
The 19-year-old joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2019 and played in the Carabao Cup final for the Reds against Chelsea at Wembley, bagging his first major trophy in the process under legendary manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Andrew Powell