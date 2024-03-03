News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Carabao Cup final win to Barrow loan - What happened to the 10 Sunderland academy stars sold by Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven?

Sunderland’s fire-sale of young talent under the Madrox ownership remains a sore point amongst fans.
By James Copley
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Mar 2024, 18:01 GMT

Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven took over at Sunderland following the club’s relegation to League One with Madrox partner Juan Sartori later joining. Sartori is still a co-owner at the club with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

With the club in a state financially and Madrox trying to balance the books after their leveraged buy-out of Sunderland (which meant parachute payments were promised to previous owner Ellis Short), several young stars were sold by the group.

Here, we take a look at what happened to the high-profile Academy of Light graduates who departed under Madrox’s watch:

Logan Pye departed Sunderland for Manchester United under Madrox. The 20-year-old defender was part of the Red Devils 2022 FA Youth Cup-winning squad and featured largely for our Under-18s during his time at the club. Pye has now joined Burnley on a permanent deal.

1. Logan Pye

Logan Pye departed Sunderland for Manchester United under Madrox. The 20-year-old defender was part of the Red Devils 2022 FA Youth Cup-winning squad and featured largely for our Under-18s during his time at the club. Pye has now joined Burnley on a permanent deal. Photo: Tom Purslow

Photo Sales
Bali Mumba joined Norwich City from Sunderland before going to play for Plymouth Argyle. The midfielder/defender is now back in the Championship after winning promotion with the club from League One last season. The 22-year-old also has a Championship promotion on his CV with the Canaries.

2. Bali Mumba

Bali Mumba joined Norwich City from Sunderland before going to play for Plymouth Argyle. The midfielder/defender is now back in the Championship after winning promotion with the club from League One last season. The 22-year-old also has a Championship promotion on his CV with the Canaries. Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Sam Greenwood left Sunderland to join Arsenal before moving on to Leeds United. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Middlesbrough and scored against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light earlier this season.

3. Sam Greenwood

Sam Greenwood left Sunderland to join Arsenal before moving on to Leeds United. The 22-year-old is currently on loan at Middlesbrough and scored against the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light earlier this season. Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
The 19-year-old joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2019 and played in the Carabao Cup final for the Reds against Chelsea at Wembley, bagging his first major trophy in the process under legendary manager Jurgen Klopp.

4. James McConnell

The 19-year-old joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2019 and played in the Carabao Cup final for the Reds against Chelsea at Wembley, bagging his first major trophy in the process under legendary manager Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Andrew Powell

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandJuan SartoriLeague OneKyril Louis-Dreyfus