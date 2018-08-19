Captain Keira Ramshaw wants to lead Sunderland Ladies back to where they belong

Keira Ramshaw wants to lead Sunderland Ladies back to the top tier after being handed the captain’s armband.

The Lady Black Cats will kick-off their FA Women’s National League season with a visit from AFC Fylde on Sunday (2pm kick-off) as they face life in the third tier of women’s football.

After being demoted two tiers for non-footballing reasons, Sunderland will have to work their way back up the pyramid as they look to reclaim their top tier space.

But they have been handed a boost by Ramshaw – who has committed her future to the club after being handed the captain’s armband.

It was a proud moment for the winger, who has spent her entire career with the Black Cats.

And now she’s keen to use that responsibility to help the team’s talented crop of youngsters, while also helping to lead Sunderland back to the top flight.

“I was very honoured and proud,” she admitted.

“After looking up to both captains I’ve played under before, Steph Bannon and Lucy Staniforth, I hope I can have the same impact on the younger players.

“I want them to be able to look up to me and I can help them progress, like Steph and Stan did with me.

“It’s my home town, has been my club for eight years and I’m really loyal to the club.

“I want to work hard for it and hopefully we can get back to where we belong.”

AFC Fylde are the first test standing in Ramshaw and Sunderland’s way, and will be no pushovers having become established at the level over recent years.

But Ramshaw says that homework has been done and Fylde, and that Sunderland are ready for the challenge posted by the North West side.

“We know all about them,” she added.

“We’ve been training with an eye on them this week and learning things so we know how to deal with things on the pitch.

“Hopefully we can put that into practice and get the three points .“

Sunderland welcome Fylde to the Hetton Centre on Sunday, August 19 (kick-off 2pm). For this game only, the club are offering free admission for all spectators, which can be claimed on the gate.