Cannon arrives alongside new midfielder; Sunderland's dream team if transfer rumours are true - gallery
The summer transfer window is hotting up. Sunderland signed Ian Poveda, Wilson Isidor, Alan Browne and Blondy Nna Noukeu so far!
Isidor, a forward, has joined until the end of the current campaign, with the Black Cats holding the option to make the transfer permanent next summer. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said the 23-year-old had a ‘healthy’ record of scoring goals at the top level and would bring extra speed and athleticism to Regis Le Bris’ forward options.
“Wilson's a mobile and athletic forward, who possesses senior experience and a healthy goalscoring record at the top level,” he said. “We feel he's a good fit with our playing identity and he has the attributes to help the team in forward areas. He's excited to be here and we look forward to helping him settle in."
In terms of outgoings, Clarke has left Sunderland for Premier League Ipswich Town. The Blact Cats and Tractor Boys agreed on a deal worth around £20million once add-on clauses have been accounted for, with the initial fee reported to be in the region of £15million.
Here, we take a look at how Le Bris’ dream starting XI could look if the transfer rumours turn out to be true:
