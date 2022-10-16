Can you spot yourself in the Stadium of Light crowd as Sunderland defeat Wigan Athletic?
Sunderland came from behind to beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light – here, we take a look at the best photos of Black Cats fans throughout the day.
Tony Mowbray’s side fell a goal behind just before half-time when former Sunderland player Charlie Wyke converted from inside the penalty area.
Mowbray made a tactical change at the break, as Amad came off the bench, and the hosts posed more of an attacking threat.
Elliot Embleton drew the Black Cats level in the 54th minute, before Dennis Cirkin scored the winner 18 minutes from time.
Here, we take a look at the best fan photos throughout the day:
