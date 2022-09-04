After a goalless first half Ross Stewart scored twice after the interval following two crosses from Jack Clarke.

Clarke then got on the scoresheet after an excellent run and finish, before he was substituted to a standing ovation.

The result means Sunderland have taken 11 points from their first seven league games this season.

Can you spot yourself in the crowd at the Stadium of Light? Here, we take a look at the best pictures of fans:

