Sunderland fans in the Roker End

Can you spot yourself in the crowd as Sunderland defeat Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light?

Sunderland recorded a convincing 3-0 win over Rotherham in Tony Mowbray’s first game in charge - but can you spot yourself in the crowd?

By James Copley
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 2:02 pm

After a goalless first half Ross Stewart scored twice after the interval following two crosses from Jack Clarke.

Clarke then got on the scoresheet after an excellent run and finish, before he was substituted to a standing ovation.

The result means Sunderland have taken 11 points from their first seven league games this season.

Can you spot yourself in the crowd at the Stadium of Light? Here, we take a look at the best pictures of fans:

1. Watching the game

A Sunderland fan watches the action at the Stadium of Light

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Ha'way the lads

Taking in the scenes

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Ha'way the lads

Can you spot anyone you know?

Photo: Frank Reid

4. At the Stadium of Light

Chatting to mates at the match

Photo: Frank Reid

