Sunderland fans during the half-time break

Can you spot yourself in the away end at the LNER Stadium as Sunderland draw with Lincoln City?

Sunderland were held to a frustrating goalless draw at Lincoln – with our cameraman at the LNER Stadium to capture the action.

By James Copley
Sunday, 20th March 2022, 12:53 pm

The Black Cats remain in the League One play-off places after Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe also dropped points, yet it was an opportunity missed for Alex Neil’s side.

Patrick Roberts impressed for the visitors after he was recalled to the starting XI.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day:

1. Ha'way!

Sunderland fans watching the match against Lincoln City.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Goalless at the LNER

Sunderland fans travelling away from home.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. A quick selfie!

Sunderland fans take a quick selfie during the half time break.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. All smiles!

All smiles for the camera.

Photo: Frank Reid

