Sunderland were backed by 1,700 fans during yesterday's 2-0 win at Shrewsbury Town.

The Black Cats sold their full allocation for the trip to New Meadow, as they have done for every away game this season.

Sunderland fans at Shrewsbury.

An own goal from defender Omar Beckles and a late finish from Luke O'Nien sent the red and white army back to Wearside in good spirits.

Watch the video above to see our fan gallery from the game, and to see if you can spot yourself in the crowd.