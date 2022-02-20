Can you spot yourself in Stadium of Light crowd as Sunderland lose 2-1 to MK Dons?

MK Dons came to the Stadium of Light in League One and defeated MK Dons 2-1 with ex-Black Cat Connor Wickham scoring the goal.

The Wearsiders have now lost four of last their last five league games 6-0 away to Bolton Wanderers, 2-1 at home to Doncaster Rovers and MK Dons and 2-1 again away to Cheltenham Town.

The other was a draw against AFC Wimbledon meaning Sunderland have just one win in nine games.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of supporters throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Ha'way A Sunderland fan watches the game against MK Dons. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Another loss Sunderland fans watch on at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Watching the match Can you spot anyone in our fan gallery? Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Nice hat A Sunderland fan watches the game against MK Dons at the Stadium of Light Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales