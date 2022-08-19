Can you spot yourself in our fantastic fan gallery from Sunderland's trip to Bramall Lane?
Sunderland may have slipped to their first defeat of the season - but their away following certainly didn’t disappoint at Bramall Lane.
Alex Neil’s side started superbly against the Blades but Dan Neil’s red card just after the half-hour mark turned the tide.
Two goals either side of half-time put the hosts ahead but Lynden Gooch’s superb chip gave Sheffield United lots to worry about before they could secure all three points.
Defeat to the Blades was the first time since February that Sunderland left the pitch without at least a point.
Neil’s side were roared on by a fantastic away following and despite the game being played on a Wednesday night and in-front of TV cameras, that didn’t stop a hardy bunch of Black Cats supporters making their voices heard.
Here, we take a look at 12 fantastic photos of Sunderland supporters from the clash at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night: