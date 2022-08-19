News you can trust since 1873
Check out our fan gallery from the game between Sunderland and Sheffield United. (Picture by FRANK REID)

Can you spot yourself in our fantastic fan gallery from Sunderland's trip to Bramall Lane?

Sunderland may have slipped to their first defeat of the season - but their away following certainly didn’t disappoint at Bramall Lane.

By Joe Buck
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:00 am

Alex Neil’s side started superbly against the Blades but Dan Neil’s red card just after the half-hour mark turned the tide.

Two goals either side of half-time put the hosts ahead but Lynden Gooch’s superb chip gave Sheffield United lots to worry about before they could secure all three points.

Defeat to the Blades was the first time since February that Sunderland left the pitch without at least a point.

Neil’s side were roared on by a fantastic away following and despite the game being played on a Wednesday night and in-front of TV cameras, that didn’t stop a hardy bunch of Black Cats supporters making their voices heard.

Here, we take a look at 12 fantastic photos of Sunderland supporters from the clash at Bramall Lane on Wednesday night:

1. Young fans

The next generation of Sunderland supporters

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Nervy finish

A spirited Sunderland made their hosts fight until the end to secure all three points

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Quick fire double

Some fans can barely watch as the Blades score two goals in quick succession

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Retro kit

Some fans braved the Yorkshire weather wearing a smart retro shirt

Photo: Frank Reid

