Can you spot yourself in our brilliant Sunderland fan photos from Covent Garden?

Thousands of fans lined the streets, singing and chanting and our Echo SAFC team were there to capture the scenes ahead of the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers.
1. Sunderland fans take over!
Sunderland will be backed by 46,000 fans at Wembley and they are enjoying themselves in Covent Garden and Trafalagar Square tonight.
Photo: JPI
2. 46,000 heading to Wembley
Photo: JPI
3. Nice suit!
Photo: JPI
4. Fans at Covent Garden
Photo: JPI