Loading...
Sunderland will be backed by 46,000 fans at Wembley and they are enjoying themselves in Covent Garden and Trafalagar Square tonight.

Can you spot yourself in our brilliant Sunderland fan photos from Covent Garden?

Sunderland fans have taken over London as you can see with our brilliant pictures from Covent Garden.

By Richard Mennear
Friday, 20th May 2022, 9:08 pm

As is now tradition whenever Sunderland reach a Wembley final, supporters gathered in Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square on the Friday night.

Thousands of fans lined the streets, singing and chanting and our Echo SAFC team were there to capture the scenes ahead of the League One play-off final against Wycombe Wanderers.

Can you spot yourself?

1. Sunderland fans take over!

Sunderland will be backed by 46,000 fans at Wembley and they are enjoying themselves in Covent Garden and Trafalagar Square tonight.

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

2. 46,000 heading to Wembley

Sunderland will be backed by 46,000 fans at Wembley and they are enjoying themselves in Covent Garden and Trafalagar Square tonight.

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

3. Nice suit!

Sunderland will be backed by 46,000 fans at Wembley and they are enjoying themselves in Covent Garden and Trafalagar Square tonight.

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales

4. Fans at Covent Garden

Sunderland will be backed by 46,000 fans at Wembley and they are enjoying themselves in Covent Garden and Trafalagar Square tonight.

Photo: JPI

Photo Sales
SunderlandThousandsLondonWembleyTrafalgar Square
Next Page
Page 1 of 2