Sunderland are once again heading to Wembley having knocked Sheffield Wednesday out of the League One play-off semi-finals, with Wycombe Wanderers now standing between the Black Cats and a return to the Championship.

Sunderland head to Wembley on May 21 and they will once again be backed by incredible support.

Our photographer Frank Reid was at Hillsborough on Monday night to capture this gallery of images from the away end, as head coach Alex Neil and the players celebrated on the pitch.

The Black Cats reached the League One play-off final after getting past Sheffield Wednesday after Patrick Roberts scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to put Wearsiders 2-1 ahead on aggregate.

It came after Wednesday striker Lee Gregory had earlier levelled the score. The match looked set to go to extra-time before Roberts’ late finish.

Sunderland held firm and the fans celebrated in style, as you can see from our pictures.

