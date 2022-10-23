News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland lost 4-2 to Burnley at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday after taking a first-half 2-0 lead.

Can you spot yourself in 37,349 crowd at Stadium of Light as Sunderland took on Burnley - photo gallery

Sunderland squandered a two-goal lead as they were beaten 4-2 by Burnley at the Stadium of Light in front of 32,349 at the Stadium of Light.

By James Copley
18 hours ago

First-half goals from Amad and Dan Neil gave Tony Mowbray’s side a commanding two-goal lead at the interval, before the Clarets’ second-half comeback.

Nathan Tella’s header halved the deficit, before goals from substitute Manuel Benson and winger Anass Zaroury saw Vincent Kompany’s side take the lead.

Josh Brownhill then added a fourth with three minutes remaining. Our photographer Frank Reid was in attendance to capture the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the afternoon.

1. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

