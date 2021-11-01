Sunderland fans at Rotherham.

Can you spot yourself in 2,601 away end as Sunderland fans are badly let down at Rotherham United in League One?

The Black Cats were defeated by The Millers last weekend.

By James Copley
Monday, 1st November 2021, 2:03 pm

Sunderland produced one of the worst performances of their time in League One in falling to a heavy defeat at promotion rivals Rotherham United.

The hosts put five past the Black Cats and in truth it could have been more, such was their utter dominance all over the pitch.

Sunderland were unable to deal with their aggressive style, constantly ceding major opportunities from the wide areas.

Ross Stewart had kept his side in it with a fine goal to leave it still poised 2-1 at the break, but a set piece goal and inexplicable red card from Aiden McGeady just minutes into the second half ended the game as any kind of contest.

It was a chastening afternoon for Lee Johnson’s side, a performance in which the visitors did not get close to matching their impressive opponents.

1. Oh dear...

It was a bad day for Sunderland in Rotherham.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Heartbreak for Sunderland fans

Sunderland lost the game 5-1.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Watching on

Sunderland fans were let down by their team.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Deflated

It wasn't a good trip for Sunderland and their fans.

Photo: Frank Reid

