Sunderland produced one of the worst performances of their time in League One in falling to a heavy defeat at promotion rivals Rotherham United.

The hosts put five past the Black Cats and in truth it could have been more, such was their utter dominance all over the pitch.

Sunderland were unable to deal with their aggressive style, constantly ceding major opportunities from the wide areas.

Ross Stewart had kept his side in it with a fine goal to leave it still poised 2-1 at the break, but a set piece goal and inexplicable red card from Aiden McGeady just minutes into the second half ended the game as any kind of contest.

It was a chastening afternoon for Lee Johnson’s side, a performance in which the visitors did not get close to matching their impressive opponents.

