Alex Neil’s side opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time when Jack Clarke was fouled in the penalty area and Ross Stewart converted the subsequent spot kick.

The hosts drew level just after the hour mark when Bailey Wright conceded a penalty and Sean McConville sent Anthony Patterson the wrong way, before substitute Kodede Adedoyin made it 2-1.

The Black Cats have one more friendly ahead of their Championship opener against Coventry next weekend, with the team set to travel to Hartlepool on Monday.

Here, though, we take a look at the best pictures throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

Luke O'Nien Luke O'Nien stops to speak to a fan before the game against Accrington Stanley.

The action at Accrington Bailey Wright, Anthony Patterson and Corry Evans in action at Accrington.

Goal for Accrington Accrington Stanley score from the penalty spot in front of spectators at the Wham Stadium.

Bailey Wright Bailey Wright with Sunderland fans down at Accrington.