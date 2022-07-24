Loading...
Fans wait to collect autographs after the game.

Can you spot yourself in 1,015-strong away end at Wham Stadium as Accrington Stanley beat Sunderland?

1,015 Sunderland fans travelled to the Wham Stadium for the friendly against Accrington Stanley on Saturday – can you spot yourself on our fan gallery?

By James Copley
Sunday, 24th July 2022, 10:38 am

Alex Neil’s side opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time when Jack Clarke was fouled in the penalty area and Ross Stewart converted the subsequent spot kick.

The hosts drew level just after the hour mark when Bailey Wright conceded a penalty and Sean McConville sent Anthony Patterson the wrong way, before substitute Kodede Adedoyin made it 2-1.

The Black Cats have one more friendly ahead of their Championship opener against Coventry next weekend, with the team set to travel to Hartlepool on Monday.

Here, though, we take a look at the best pictures throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Luke O'Nien

Luke O'Nien stops to speak to a fan before the game against Accrington Stanley.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. The action at Accrington

Bailey Wright, Anthony Patterson and Corry Evans in action at Accrington.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Goal for Accrington

Accrington Stanley score from the penalty spot in front of spectators at the Wham Stadium.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Bailey Wright

Bailey Wright with Sunderland fans down at Accrington.

Photo: Frank Reid

