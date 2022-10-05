The Black Cats dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the compact visitors.

Blackpool posed more of a threat after the interval, especially from set-pieces, yet neither side could find a winning goal.

Sunderland also used all five substitutes and handed a debut to new signing Edouard Michut.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the evening courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans Sunderland fans take in the scenes at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats face Blackpool in the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

