News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Sunderland fans take in the scenes at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats face Blackpool in the Championship.

Can you spot yourself at Stadium of Light as Sunderland draw with Blackpool? Photo gallery

Sunderland were held to another goalless draw at the Stadium of Light – but can you spot yourself in our fan gallery?

By James Copley
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:30 pm

The Black Cats dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the compact visitors.

Blackpool posed more of a threat after the interval, especially from set-pieces, yet neither side could find a winning goal.

Sunderland also used all five substitutes and handed a debut to new signing Edouard Michut.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the evening courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans take in the scenes at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats face Blackpool in the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans take in the scenes at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats face Blackpool in the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans take in the scenes at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats face Blackpool in the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans take in the scenes at the Stadium of Light as the Black Cats face Blackpool in the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
SunderlandStadium of LightBlackpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 10