Can you spot yourself at Stadium of Light as Sunderland draw with Blackpool? Photo gallery
Sunderland were held to another goalless draw at the Stadium of Light – but can you spot yourself in our fan gallery?
The Black Cats dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t find a breakthrough against the compact visitors.
Blackpool posed more of a threat after the interval, especially from set-pieces, yet neither side could find a winning goal.
Sunderland also used all five substitutes and handed a debut to new signing Edouard Michut.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the evening courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:
Page 1 of 10