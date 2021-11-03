The Black Cats were sluggish from the off as they went down 3-0 against Sheffield Wednesday, their third defeat in a row following a 5-1 hammering off Rotherham United last weekend and a 1-0 home defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Despite a poor run of form from Lee Johnson’s side, and a large number of away games over the course of the last month, Sunderland supporters turned out in their thousands once more in South Yorkshire.

Just under 4,000 of the red and white army made the trip to Hillsborough after over 2,500 were at the New York Stadium on Saturday for the defeat to Rotherham.

And here we have a look at some of the best fan pictures of the night in Sheffield. Can you spot yourself among the travelling Sunderland supporters?

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Braving the cold Sunderland fans braving the cold for their midweek trip to Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Young Black Cat This young Black Cats fan gets ready for the game at Hillsborough. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. All smiles Sunderland fans all smiles before the League One game with Sheffield Wednesday. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Say cheese Time for a selfie ahead of Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland at Hillsborough. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales