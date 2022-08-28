Can you spot anyone you know as Sunderland lose to Norwich City at Stadium of Light?
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday – but can you spot yourself in our fan gallery?
With head coach Alex Neil absent, assistant Martin Canning took charge of the team for the Championship fixture. Sunderland had multiple chances to open the scoring and hit the bar twice after half-time.
Norwich striker Josh Sargent then scored the winner with 14 minutes remaining. Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:
