Sunderland fans at the Stadium of Light

Can you spot anyone you know as Sunderland lose to Norwich City at Stadium of Light?

Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday – but can you spot yourself in our fan gallery?

By James Copley
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 2:00 pm

With head coach Alex Neil absent, assistant Martin Canning took charge of the team for the Championship fixture. Sunderland had multiple chances to open the scoring and hit the bar twice after half-time.

Norwich striker Josh Sargent then scored the winner with 14 minutes remaining. Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Ha'way

Sunderland fans try to rally their team

Photo: Frank Reid

2. The crowd

Can you spot anyone that you know?

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland at home

The Roker End in full swing on Saturday.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Ha'way the lads

Loud and proud at the Stadium of Light!

Photo: Frank Reid

