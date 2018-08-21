Can Sunderland keep Bryan Oviedo and Lee Cattermole after impressive showings? Jack Ross gives his view

Jack Ross admits he would like to keep Bryan Oviedo and Lee Cattermole.

But is well aware of the budgetary concerns regarding the players and isn’t sure whether it is feasible.

Both have already made a big impact as the Black Cats adjust to life in League One.

Bryan Oviedo has two assists in three games, while Cattermole was one of the star performers in the 3-0 win over Scunthorpe at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Both are significant earners having not seen their wages reduced further as a result of relegation to League One.

Ross’s primary concern is that if either of the pair were to leave, he has time to source a replacement in the transfer market.

“In essence, there are four players in the bracket,” he said.

“Lee and Bryan have had the most attention because they’re here. The other two sometimes get forgotten about but if they were to move on it would probably help us a little bit.

“It’s hard to answer because I’ve just gone from day to day since I got here, I’ve not worked to a budget and I’ve not asked for one.

“Obviously, it’s been about piecing something together on a lot less than what we’ve had previously.

“The one thing on that is if they were to go is how much time would you have to replace them, because we’re not carrying a massive squad, we’re still being supplemented by a lot of the U23s and we’ve got to think about their development as well.

“The only thing is the timing of it but again, it’s hard for me to say.

“They’ve been good and it’s good to have them in the squad. It’s been good I think, as well, for supporters to see their commitment to the club in their performance levels.”

Sunderland’s dependence on Oviedo has at least been reduced by the return to fitness of Reece James, who came off the bench to make his league debut against Scunthorpe.

Ross is also expecting Donald Love to return to the squad in the near future, giving him the chance to play Adam Matthews at left-back is necessary.

Tom Flanagan is another who can operate in the full-back positions if necessary.

Nevertheless, Oviedo’s quality is beyond doubt and there is no question that his presence would give the club a significant advantage were he to stay.

“From a management perspective, it would be nice to [have him],” Ross said.

“It’s difficult to say with any certainty because there’s always been this awareness that we had players who contractually on contracts that are Premier League and Championship and now we’re in League One.

“That’s the reality of it, so it’s probably a question that’s better answered by the people that own the club and run the club.

“I’ve always taken the view that I’ll just deal with whatever I’ve got on the playing side.

“Bryan has been part of that since he returned from the World Cup and has been really positive for us.

“I think he’s enjoying himself if you speak to him individually and his performance levels have reflected that.

“We’ve got ten days left to the end of the international window and things can change in that period.

“If they do, I’ve got to adapt to that but for now he remains part of my squad.”