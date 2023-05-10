Sunderland have qualified for the Championship play-offs after defeating Preston North End 3-0 at Deepdale on Bank Holiday Monday.

Blackburn Rovers' comeback from 3-1 behind at half-time to win 4-3 ensured that Tony Mowbray's men will play Luton Town over two legs in the semi-final, with another trip to Wembley on the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk, though, has turned towards Sunderland's loanees - on both side of the fence - and whether they can play any part in the play-off games.

Here, we take you through everything you need to know regarding loanees and the rules for the play-offs.

Can Jay Matete and Leon Dajaku play for Sunderland in the play-offs?

Given the injuries in Sunderland's squad at the moment, fans have been asking of returning loanees Matete and Dajaku can play a part in the remainder of Sunderland's season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matete is set to return from Plymouth Argyle after helping the club to the League One title, whilst Dajaku is due back from St Gallen in Switzerland.

Can they play for Sunderland in the play-offs this season? In short: no.

In past years, standard loans would finish on a specified date, usually the last day of the regular season, then their registration would revert to their parent club at once - meaning the player in question would be eligible to play in play-off games.

In 2019, however, a new system began and all loans extended right up until the next registration period begins. Essentially, the rule means no returning loan player can turn out for the team until the new transfer window opens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EFL regulation 53.1.4 states: “A player whose standard loan expires (or terminates) at the end of the season of the transferee club but prior to the completion of the league matches of his parent club (where it is a member club) will not be eligible to play in any remaining league matches in that season.”

Can Amad Diallo and Joe Gelhardt play for Sunderland in the play-offs?

Again, in short: yes, they absolutely can - barring injury or suspension, of course.

Amad and Gelhardt will see their loans finish at the end of Sunderland's season - whenever that may be - and they cannot be recalled outside of a transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad